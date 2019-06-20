‘People need not panic’

A team of officers under the District Mines and Geology Officer, Ranjinaik S.G., on Wednesday visited Manchikere near Manipal where residents had complained of a 90-metre-long crack becoming wide. The crack was first noticed in 2014.

Mr. Ranjinaik said that the crack appeared to have widened in the last fortnight. It had widened from about half-an-inch in some places and to about an inch in others. This had happened because Manchikere was a loose geological formation or a weak zone.

“But there is no need for people to fear. There is no immediate danger to the house through which the crack has passed through. Further study on the crack and the area will be taken up soon by the department,” he said. Residents of Manchikere on Tuesday complained that the crack had widened. The crack that passed through a section of a house belonging to Ramesh Nayak and also through a well had also widened, making people anxious.