MANGALURU

09 May 2021 19:34 IST

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Sunday said that people may use vehicles to buy essentials during the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. window and return home by 10 a.m. during the fortnight-long lockdown that becomes effective on Monday.

However, as far as possible, people are advised to visit nearby shops by foot and avoid using vehicles, Mr. Kumar said in a statement here.

Even though the district administration has asked industrial establishments in the region to make transport arrangements for their employees, staff of those establishments which could not make such arrangements may travel in their own vehicles after showing their identity cards. Some establishments have arranged for vehicles to transport their employees, the Commissioner said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra issued an order on Sunday in view of Friday’s order from the State Disaster Management Authority and said essentials could be purchased only between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Establishments have to pull down their shutters and entrepreneurs return home by 10 a.m. Vehicles operating beyond 10 a.m. would be seized, he said.

Marriages already fixed may be performed by inviting only close relatives with maximum participation of 25 people, Dr. Rajendra said. Necessary proof may be submitted to the local body concerned to obtain pass for such participants, he said.