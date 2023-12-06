ADVERTISEMENT

People may call nodal officers to expedite pothole-filling exercise: MCC Commissioner

December 06, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru City Corporation has designated nodal officers to ensure the timely filling of potholes and craters across its jurisdiction while asking people to get in touch with the officers round the clock for speedy execution of works.

A statement from the MCC Commissioner here said the corporation had initiated a pothole-filling exercise in packages considering the seriousness of the problems being caused by potholes. Besides affecting smooth vehicular movement, potholes were also causing accidents, he said.

Officials and contractors concerned were strictly told to complete the pothole-filling exercise in a time-bound manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the general public may call or send WhatsApp messages to the nodal officers for the speedy execution of the pothole- filling exercise. The officers and the wards assigned to them are as follows.

Syed Hafiz, Ph.: 6364216673: Surathkal West, East, Katipalla East and North, Katipalla Krishnapura, Idya East and West, Hosabettu, Kulai, Baikampady Meenakaliya, Padavu West, Derebail South, West and North West, Boloor, Mannagudda, Kambla, Kodialbail, Alape North, Kannur, Bajal, Jeppinamogaru, Attavara, Mangaladevi, Hoigebazar, Bolara, Jeppu, and Bengre.

Naveed, Ph.: 6364020404: Panambur Bengre, Kunjathabail South, Kavoor, Central Market, Dongarkeri, Kudroli, Bunder, Port, Cantonment, Milagris, Valencia, Kankanady, and Alape South

Shakeer, Ph.: 7483311597: Panjimogaru, Kunjathabail North, Marakada, Bangrakulur, Derebail North, Pachchanady, Tiruvail, Kadripadavu and Derebail.

M.G. Hussain, Ph.: 9845108466: Bejai, Kadri North and South, Shivabhag, Padavu Central and East, Maroli, Bendore, Falnir and Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US