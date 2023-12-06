People may call nodal officers to expedite pothole-filling exercise: MCC Commissioner

December 06, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City Corporation has designated nodal officers to ensure the timely filling of potholes and craters across its jurisdiction while asking people to get in touch with the officers round the clock for speedy execution of works.

A statement from the MCC Commissioner here said the corporation had initiated a pothole-filling exercise in packages considering the seriousness of the problems being caused by potholes. Besides affecting smooth vehicular movement, potholes were also causing accidents, he said.

Officials and contractors concerned were strictly told to complete the pothole-filling exercise in a time-bound manner.

Meanwhile, the general public may call or send WhatsApp messages to the nodal officers for the speedy execution of the pothole- filling exercise. The officers and the wards assigned to them are as follows.

Syed Hafiz, Ph.: 6364216673: Surathkal West, East, Katipalla East and North, Katipalla Krishnapura, Idya East and West, Hosabettu, Kulai, Baikampady Meenakaliya, Padavu West, Derebail South, West and North West, Boloor, Mannagudda, Kambla, Kodialbail, Alape North, Kannur, Bajal, Jeppinamogaru, Attavara, Mangaladevi, Hoigebazar, Bolara, Jeppu, and Bengre.

Naveed, Ph.: 6364020404: Panambur Bengre, Kunjathabail South, Kavoor, Central Market, Dongarkeri, Kudroli, Bunder, Port, Cantonment, Milagris, Valencia, Kankanady, and Alape South

Shakeer, Ph.: 7483311597: Panjimogaru, Kunjathabail North, Marakada, Bangrakulur, Derebail North, Pachchanady, Tiruvail, Kadripadavu and Derebail.

M.G. Hussain, Ph.: 9845108466: Bejai, Kadri North and South, Shivabhag, Padavu Central and East, Maroli, Bendore, Falnir and Court.