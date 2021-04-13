People in Udupi told to ensure all senior citizens are vaccinated

‘It is better not to go to public events’

While asking people against attending public events, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha urged them to ensure all senior citizens receive vaccine against COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Facebook account, Mr. Jagadeesha said that public programmes should not be organised when COVID-19 positive cases were surging. “If public programmes are held, it is better you do not attend them,” he said.

People should continue to wear masks, follow social distancing and maintain hand hygiene.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that there has been slackness in getting senior citizens vaccinated.

With vaccine, elderly persons will get great relief from infection taking serious turn.

“We should not be careless in this regard. We lost 192 senior citizens last year. We should not lose the elderly in this wave,” he said and called upon youngsters to visit houses in their respective areas to ensure that all elderly person are vaccinated.

Though the COVID-19 situation in Udupi was under control, people should continue to strictly adhere to appropriate behaviour to prevent the infection from going out of control, he said.