People in Bannur oppose sea food park project

Protest in Puttur today against a move to divert land reserved for government medical college

Continuing their opposition to the move to divert 40 acres of land reserved for a government medical college at Bannur near Puttur, 300 people from the village have submitted an objection letter to the Bannur Gram Panchayat.

They have objected to the move to divert the land for a proposed sea food park. The objection was filed with the panchayat on Tuesday.

The letter said that setting up of the sea food park on reserved land surrounded by many houses could lead to environmental issues. Sea food parks should be set up in available land close to sea shore.

If the park came up at Bannur, which is about 60 km away from Mangaluru, it will lead to transportation and traffic issues, the letter said.

Hence, the land should be used for the purpose for which it has been reserved, it said.

Sediyapu Janardhana Bhat, who was the first to object the move to divert land, said that a copy of the objection leter has been given to Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary and the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

He said that setting up of the park in Bannur is not feasible and people in the village will have to face many ecological issues later.

Meanwhile, Action Committee to Save Government Hospitals has said that it will stage a protest in front of the Gandhi Katte in Puttur on Thursday against the move to divert the land.

Committee convener Muneer Katipalla, who is the State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), has in a statement said that people have the right to demand for a government medical college in Dakshina Kannada when the land for such a facility has already been reserved. There is a need to oppose and curb the lobby which is trying to ensure that no government medical college is sanctioned in Bannur.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC), who did not want to be named, told The Hindu that setting up of a sea food park in a faraway place such as Bannur is not feasible due to transportation issues. Not many investors will show interest in opening their units in such a park.

The official said that the government is also considering setting up the sea food park at Niddodi near Kinnigoli.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the DYFI have opposed the move to divert the land at Bannur for the sea food park.

However, Mr. Matandoor has said that there is no point in continuing to keep the land at Bannur reserved for the yet-to-be approved government medical college. The sea food park will create employment opportunities, he maintained.