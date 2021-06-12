Mangaluru

People going abroad can get first jab at PHCs from Monday: Dakshina Kannada DC

Special Correspondent Mangaluru 12 June 2021 18:23 IST
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has said that people above 18 years waiting to go abroad and waiting for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, can get it at all government vaccination sites in Dakshina Kannada from June 14 [Monday] onwards on priority basis by producing the relevant documents.

Dr. Rajendra said in a statement that such persons can produce their passport, visa, and flight tickets at such centres to get their first jab.

