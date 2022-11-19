People from undivided DK will launch stiff struggle if toll rates at Hejmady plaza are enhanced, says Sorake

November 19, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake on Saturday cautioned that the struggle against the ‘illegal’ toll plaza at NITK-Surathkal on NH 66 will only get intensified if the toll rates at the Hejmady toll plaza on Dakshina Kannada-Udupi districts are enhanced.

Addressing people sitting on a day-and-night dharna that entered the 23rd day demanding scrapping of the Surathkal plaza, Mr. Sorake said closure of the plaza was a right thing do do. It was the result of continued struggle by people of the region who opposed the illegal collection of toll.

However, if the toll that was being collected at Surathkal was shifted to the next plaza at Hejmady, people from both Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts would launch a massive struggle and dethrone the government, he warned.

Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla said even after five days of the Road Transport Ministry notification authorising M/s Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt., Ltd., to collect toll that was being collected at Surathkal at its Hejmady plaza, toll collection at Surathkal has not stopped. This was because of electing incompetent people as people’s representatives. If the government still resorts to delay in stopping toll collection at Surathkal, people from across the district would march to the tollgate and that would be the death knell for BJP in the next election.

Former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain and others were present.