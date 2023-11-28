People complain to Mayor on irregular water supply, median opening causing accidents at Valencia and unauthorised roadside garage near Babugudda

November 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The issues of Mary Hill area getting drinking water once in two days, a roadside vacant land between Koti Chennaya Circle and Babugudda being encroached upon as a garage for repairing vehicles, and a road median opening at Valencia resulting in accidents were raised at the second phone in programme of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur here on Tuesday.

A caller, Harish, told the Mayor that people in some areas of Mary Hill were deprived of daily drinking water supply even before the summer. Mr. Shetty told him that he will get it checked by the water supply engineers.

Dolphy D’Souza of Attavar told the Mayor that the roadside stretch (in front of Hindu creamatorium) between Koti Chennaya Circle and Babugudda on Marnamikatta-Attavar Road should have a footpath for pedestrians. But it has been converted as a garage for repairing vehicles. Hence children, senior citizens, and others have been forced to walk on the road. Footpaths should be build on the stretch, he said.

One Rakesh questioned why the city corporation cut open the median of the main road near Martin Super Market at Valencia. “Is it to help any influential persons,” he asked, stating that it led to many accidents at the spot.

The median opening should be closed or humps should be laid on both sides of the four-lane road at the spot, he said, adding that rules should be the same for all citizens.

Walter D’Souza said that a stretch of about 1.5 km between Jeppinamogaru Buntara Sangha and Bajal Road lacks drainage and streetlights. The Mayor told him that he will examine whether funds for those works can be drawn from the 15th Finance Commission grants.

A senior citizen, Muttanna, from Bejai Kapikkad told the Mayor that he has been struggling to get his e-khata since July. “I visited the corporation office six times,” he said. Mr. Shetty told him to meet him on Tuesday afternoon and he will ensure that he got it.

When Nemu Kottari, secretary of Gujjarakere Theertha Samrakshana Samithi, told the Mayor that sewage flow to the Gujjaratkere, a waterbody spread over nearly three acres, at Jeppu contaminated the waterbody, rejuvenated by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., Mr. Shetty told him that the officials are still unable to trace the source of sewage seepage.

In all, 23 calls were received at the programme.