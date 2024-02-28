People complain to Mangaluru Mayor on steep hike in property tax for 2024-25

February 28, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said here on Wednesday that many people have complained to him that the property tax for 2024-25 has gone up steeply, in some cases up to 200%, and the corporation council will discuss it in its monthly meeting on Thursday to take an appropriate decision not to burden the people.

Replying to a complaint by Richard from Bejai at the Mayor’s monthly phone-in programme, Mr. Shetty said that the council in its last month’s meeting resolved to hike the property tax by 3% based on the guidance value of properties fixed by the government in 2021. The decision of the council will be ratified in its meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of the corporation C.L. Anand has instructed revenue officials to collect the tax on the basis of the guidance value notified by the government on October 1, 2023. Necessary changes have been incorporated in the software to collect the tax on the basis of last year’s guidance value. Hence the tax rates have gone up.

Mr. Richard told the Mayor that he paid ₹11,836 as property tax for 2023-24. When he paid the tax for 2024-25 in advance recently, he had to pay ₹19,589. “The rate went up by 70% in a year which is too high,” he said.

Later, the Mayor told presspersons that he received a written complaint from a family member of the late MP Ullal Srinivas Mallya that the property tax for 15 cents of land, having a house, on Mukhya Prana Temple Road in the city, rose from ₹8,476 in 2023-24 to ₹40,000 for 2024-25.

“I have received complaints that in some cases property tax has gone up by 100% and in some cases 200%,” the Mayor said, adding that the Commissioner should have implemented the decision taken by the elected council in last month’s meeting. The government has made it clear that the property tax should be revised every year without creating any burden on the people.

“All 60 members of the House took unanimous decision last month to hike the tax by 3% on the basis of the guidance value of 2021. It is a decision of the council. It should have been implemented by the Commissioner,” the Mayor said.

