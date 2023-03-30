People can apply for enrolment in voters’ list till April 11, says DC

March 30, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Those who have not enrolled in the voters’ list can apply till April 11, Deputy Commissioner and Election Officer of Dakshina Kannada M.R. Ravikumar said here on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the district had a total of 17,58,647 voters as of March 29, 2023. Of them, 8,60,396 are males and 8,98,176 females. The remaining 75 are transgenders. The voters aged between 18 and 19 are 33,577, and the district has 541 service voters.

The district has a total of 1,860 polling stations. In all, 27 check-posts have been activated in the district. In addition, there will be mobile check-posts.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the election notification will be issued on April 13. The last date for filing nominations will be April 20. They will be scrutinised on April 21, and April 24 will be the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

The election will be held on May 10 and the counting will take place on the premises of the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal on May 13. The election process will be over on May 15.

He said that officials seized ₹10 lakh of unaccounted for cash, 200 litres of liquor, and 65 kg of drugs till March 30.