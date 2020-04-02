People breathe easy after completeshutdown is revoked in Mangaluru

A day after the mad rush when three-day shutdown was relaxed on Tuesday, the situation turned to normal with no panic buying after the administration decided to offer relaxation window everyday from Wednesday.

Tuesday’s decision to completely shut down retail trade at the Central Market, the district’s wholesale market for vegetables and fruits, by keeping the general public out of bounds too has helped contain crowding. Only retail merchants would be allowed to lift products from wholesalers between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. from the Central Market. About 250 retail traders functioning from the Central Market complex were asked to shut operations temporarily even as the administration promised to relocate them.

There were no queues in front of milk booths, grocery shops and supermarkets when the lockdown was relaxed between 7 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, mainly because people were told that this would be a regular feature henceforth till the lockdown is lifted.

On the other hand, there were reports that there was short supply of essential commodities in the wholesale market as consignments were not arriving from other places. Everywhere, traders have been facing shortage of workers to load and unload products.

Overpricing

Though supplies of vegetables and fruits were as usual, many retail merchants have jacked up prices exploiting the situation. This is in stark contrast to the goings-on elsewhere in the State where farmers were throwing away produces for want of good price and their inability to sell them.

Prices of vegetables have almost tripled to what they used to be before the lockdown enforcement, said Phanilaxmi, a housewife from Konchady in the city. Despite assurances from the district administration that traders would not be allowed to jack up prices, rates are being jacked up, she complained.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that the crowding was minimal in the district as people were made aware of the availability of essential commodities between 7 a.m. and noon. It was crowded on Tuesday, he added.