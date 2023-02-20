People believe BJP’s success inevitable for India to lead the world: Nadda

February 20, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Monday, February 20, said people believe that success of Bharatiya Janata Party is inevitable for the country at a time when India is poised to lead the World in the coming days.

Addressing a public convention and workers meet of Byndoor Mandala at Mullikatte near Kundapura in Udupi district, Mr. Nadda said the party has the commitment to implement what it promises. The party had guidance from eminent personalities of the region, including Late V.S. Acharya and Late A.G. Kodgi, he said adding the cadres are fortunate to be under the committed leadership of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Nadda noted that the country was able to bring back over 25,000 Indians from the war-affected Ukraine because of the leadership of Mr. Modi. Party cadres need not get their attention diverted from ‘false’ claims of opposition parties. Congress and that weakened the institution of Lokayukta, that had withdrawn cases against workers of PFI and KFD, had always indulged in corruption, he alleged.

National General Secretary C.T. Ravi said he was a Hindu and not a Hindutva activist. Hindu is body and Hindutva is the soul. Only when soul is present, the body has meaning, he said adding Siddaramaiah’s Congress that has been terming Hindutva activists as terrorists would not last long. The present Congress is no more the pre-Independence Congress, but Italian Congress. Mr. Siddaramaiah did not have the courage to condemn extremists setting his own party MLA’s residence and wondered whether his life has any meaning.

State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said BJP has brought in sea changes in the administration, including fearless hoisting of the National Flag in Kashmir. BJP has the credit of giving pro-farmer budgets. The saffron wave was sweeping entire Karnataka, he claimed.

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, MP B.Y. Raghavendra and others were present.