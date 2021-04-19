Pending road widening work resumes

MANGALURU

19 April 2021 18:39 IST

Mangaladevi Temple-Pandeshwar Road is one of the two model projects

Work to widen Mangaladevi Temple-Pandeshwar Road, which remained incomplete between the temple and Emmekere Cross Road for over six years now, resumed here on Monday.

It was one among the two model road projects which had been taken up by Mangaluru City Corporation under Tender SURE (Specification for Urban Road Execution) format.

Tender SURE is a document that enables a city planner or a contractor to refer to the document as a single-point reference for design, procurement and execution of urban roads instead of referring to many documents.

Land issue had forced the city corporation to suspend the work half-way between the temple and Emmekere Cross Road.

Mayor Premananda Shetty and Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath launched the pending works on Monday.

Mr. Shetty told The Hindu that Ramakrishna Mutt has relinquished 31 cents of land for the project. The city corporation handed over TDR (transferable development rights) certificate to the mutt a week ago for surrendering the land to the project.

The pending work is expected to be completed in another three months, he said and added that the city corporation will build a compound wall for the mutt after using the required land for the project which will be jointly completed by the city corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL).

Road widening will be taken up using the Premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) fund and a concrete road will be laid under MSCL fund, the Mayor said.

The particular road project between the temple and Srinivasa College in Pandeshwar cost ₹4.5 crore.

The other model road laid in the city under the Tender SURE format was the Kuloor Ferry Road (Kudroli Temple, New Chitra Cinema Road) at an estimated cost of ₹11.5 crore.

The model road should have duct for laying utility lines, median, storm-water drains, footpath and streetlights.