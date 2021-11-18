Penalty for not using Kannada in destination boards on buses

Transport Department personnel inspect destination boards on private buses in Mangaluru on November 18, 2021.

MANGALURU

18 November 2021 17:46 IST

Transport Department official says all bus operators are expected to use the local language

Transport Department booked as many as 22 cases during a special drive against stage carriage buses that do not display destination boards in Kannada.

A fine of ₹2,000 each was imposed on erring bus operators, said Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Officer Ramesh M. Vernekar. Compound fine could be levied if any other shortcomings were noticed during document verification, he told The Hindu.

Social activist Gopalakrishna Bhat had complained to the RTO that many private stage carriage buses operating in Dakshina Kannada district, particularly on long-distance routes, do not display destination boards in Kannada language. The board displays the destination in English, thereby inconveniencing passengers who cannot read English.

He had urged the Transport Department to initiate suitable action against such operators.

Mr. Vernekar said every bus operator, whether private or government, is expected to display destination boards in the local language.