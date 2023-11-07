Pejawar Seer’s poorvashrama father passes away

November 07, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - MANGALURU

Centenarian Angadimaru Krishna Mutt, the Poorvashrama father of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji passed away at his home in Pakshikere near Mangaluru on Sunday.

The 105 year old Bhat had worked as a priest in temples, including Kateel, Punaroor and Pavanje and was an expert in the four Vedas. He had also served as a priest at the Anantapadmanabha Temple, Thiruvananthapuram.

A traditional farmer and scholar, he was an exponent of Tulu script and had introduced the Panchanga of Tuluva traditions. Late Bhat had also performed several Yagas and Homas and taught Vedas, Sanskrit, scriptures etc., to a large number of disciples.

Sri Vishwapriya was the eighth son of Late Bhat, who is survived by four remaining sons and seven daughters. He was the recipient of many awards, including the Krishnagruha Prashasthi of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and Pejawar Shri Jeevamana Prashasthi by the Kalkura Pratishthana. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and others condoled his death.

