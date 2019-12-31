Pejawar seer was a religious leader with a difference: Ratnakar Hegde

President of the Udupi district unit of the BJP Mattar Ratnakar Hegde said in Udupi on Monday that Vishwesha Tirtha Swamy of Pejawar Mutt, who passed away in Udupi on Sunday, had inspired many people to lead a meaningful life. He was a religious leader with a difference, he said.

Speaking at a condolence meeting organised in the Udupi office of the BJP, he said that Udupi reached its greater heights due to the stature of the seer.

Mr. Hegde said that people from all faiths respected the seer. His attempts to empower Dalits and the poor by visiting their colonies and taking up projects meant for them was a significant step in his life.

“The padayatra in Dalit colonies ignited a new ray of hope for the Dalits who until then were abandoned by the other castes of the Hindu religion,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the seer was happy that the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on Ayodhya dispute during his lifetime. He had fought for it. He loved the country and its people.

The seer was very active until his last days before falling sick on December 20.

A minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect for the seer.

Holiday

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Institutions in Ujire declared a holiday for all its educational institutes in Ujire on Monday as a mark of respect to the seer.

The college management paid rich tributes to the swamiji before declaring the holiday. Teachers Ramachandra Purohit and Sridhar Bhat spoke on the life and contributions of the swamiji. Principal of SDM College S. Satishchandra presided over it.

The Janata Shikshana Samithi in Dharwad also declared a holiday for all educational institutions managed by it.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari, Dharmasthala, had taken over the management of the samithi as suggested by the late seer in 1973 as it was facing financial issues.

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists also organised a condolence meeting in honour of the seer. Vijaya Kumar Kodialbail, playwright, director and film producer, said that the swamiji was a model saint. He had social concern and worked to eradicate untouchability, he said.

Meeting today

The devotees of the seer have called a meeting at Samaja Mandir in Moodbidri at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday to pay tributes to him.