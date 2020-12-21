Pejawar seer visits Dalit colony to help bond communities

Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha lighting a lamp at the residence of a devotee in Palekatte, Kodavoor village, near Udupi, on Sunday.

MANGALURU

21 December 2020 00:12 IST

Following in the footsteps of his senior Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji, Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swamiji on Sunday visited Palekatte, a locality mainly inhabited by people belonging to the Scheduled Castes, in Kodavoor village near Udupi and interacted with the residents.

When orthodox Hindu mutts were within their shells, Sri Vishwesha Tirtha had initiated a revolution by visiting Dalit colonies to bring people to the mainstream on many occasions. After his demise, his junior Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha, who is also a trustee of Sri Ram Janm Bhoomi Temple Trust, visited Dalits in their residences at Palekatte to continue the mission.

The seer has been on a whirlwind tour of South India to help bond all communities ahead of the Ram Temple construction at Ayodhya. Local councillor Vijay Kodavoor and the swamiji’s confidant Vasudeva Bhat Perampalli had informed the residents about the visit of the seer a couple of days ago. Accordingly, the residents decorated the colony to welcome the seer, a commiunique from Pejawar Mutt here said.

The residents welcomed the seer with mass bhajan, after which Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha visited the houses of three residents in the locality. Lighting the “Ram Lamp”, the swamiji interacted with the inmates there and gave them the Rama Deeksha with “Sri Rama Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama” mantra. Inmates of the three houses felicitated the swamiji with flowers and fruits.

From there, the swamiji visited the Sri Mookambika Bhajan Mandir in the locality and offered puja to Mookambika. Addressing the residents, Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha said that he was touring many parts of the country soliciting support of all for the construction of Ram Mandir. With the construction of Ram Mandir, the country would witness good days. Everyone should light the “Ram Lamp” in their houses and chant the Ram mantra. Everyone should also follow the virtues of Sri Ram to build a healthy society, the swamiji said. The residents were offered Laddu prasada prepared on the occasion of Subrahmanya Shashti at the mutt’s Muchlakodu Subrahmanya Temple.

Vishwa Hindu Parishat district president Vishnumurthy Acharya was present.