Pejawar seer to attend entrepreneurs’ meet

A meeting of entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu to raise funds for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will shortly be held at Chennai in connection with the nationwide fund raising campaign starting January 15, said K. Rajesh Rao, partner of Woodland Hotels, Chennai.

Mr. Rao, who hails from Kadandale in Dakshina Kannada, was interacting with Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swami of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, who is one of the trustees of the Sri Ram Janm Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, along with other devotees at Chennai on Thursday.

The seer was on a visit to Chennai.

At the meeting in his hotel’s guest house, Mr. Rao said the scheduled meeting would witness participation of entrepreneurs from jewellery, textile, hospitality, real estate, software, and other sectors in Tamil Nadu. The Pejawar seer will be invited to attend the meeting.