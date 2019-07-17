Pejawar seer meets PM Modi on the occasion of Guru Purnima

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “A special day made even more special. On the blessed occasion of #Guru Purnima, had the honour of spending time with Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi. Learning from him and hearing his thoughts is a very humbling experience.”

The tweet also had two photographs of both Mr. Narendra Modi and the Pejawar seer.

Shobha Karandlaje, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, re-tweeted it and wrote: “Pujya Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejawara Matha meets PM Narendra Modiji. Moment of pride for Udupi, both of them are inspirations to millions of us to walk on the path of righteousness and work for the cause of motherland. Our Proud Guides! #GuruPurnima.”

Ms. Karandlaje posted the information both on her Facebook and her WhatsApp group.