Pejawar seer leads 48-day mandalotsava at Ayodhya

January 23, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer and trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Vishwaprasanna Tirtha initiated the 48-day Mandalotsava at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The mandalotsava is a series of rituals to be performed after the Ram idol was consecrated on Monday. The seer leads and guides the mandalotsava, said a statement from his office in Udupi.

The seer performed many rituals to the idol with different mantras and rendered sevas including aarti and chamara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, different homas, Kalashaaradhane etc., were performed by Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha Principal Sathyanaranacharya and his team comprising Vishnumurthy Acharya, Shashank Bhat, Lakshminarayana Bhat and others at the temple premises, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.