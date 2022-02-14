Pejawar seer appeals for peace on campus

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha of Pejawar says the future of students and their education matters the most. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Seer of Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Tirtha has appealed to people to maintain peace in view of the controversy over dress code in educational institutions.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Monday on the occasion of re-opening of high schools, he said that the future of students and their education mattered the most. Since the High Court of Karnataka is hearing the matter over dress code, all should respect the final verdict which the court will deliver, he said.

Both students and their parents should cooperate in maintaining peace on their campus. There should be a conducive atmosphere for learning, he said and added that no one likes to see violence on campus.