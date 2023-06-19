Pejawar and Adamar seers urge government not to repeal anti-cow slaughter and religious conversion laws

June 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Adamar Mutt seer Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami and Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami have urged the government not to repeal the anti-conversion and the anti-cow slaughter laws enacted by the previous BJP government.

In a video message from Udupi on Monday, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said the previous government had enacted the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022 and the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, in response to public outcry against deceitful religious conversion and unbridled theft and slaughter of cows.

He said forceful or deceitful religious conversions had led to many social disorders including break in the family structure. The government therefore enacted the anti-conversion law to preserve social harmony, he claimed.

The seer also said that frequent theft of cows from sheds of dairy farmers and their slaughter had affected the life of thousands of people.

He claimed that people stole cows threatening farmers with weapons. Many women who were making a living out of selling milk had no support after cows were stolen. Therefore the anti-cow slaughter law was justified, he added.

He asked the government to consult the public and the people’s representatives before taking any decision in these matters. A status quo should be maintained till then, he said.

Vishwapriya Tirtha in a statement on Saturday expressed concern over the government’s move. The issues are closely related to Hindu dharma and culture, he said, urging the government to take a re-look at the issue. Both the laws should remain in force thereby protecting the dharma and culture, he said.

