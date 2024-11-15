 />
PDS shop dealers urge Centre to allow fair price shops to sell Bharat rice

Published - November 15, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Government Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Association has urged the Union government to permit fair price shops to sell Bharath rice.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on Friday, association president T. Krishnappa welcomed the move of the Union government in selling essential food items, including Bharath rice, at subsidised rates, from different private outlets. By selling food items at subsidised rates, the Centre was trying to tackle inflation.

Mr. Krishnappa said Centre should make use of the wide network of ration shops to sell Bharat rice and other essential food products to people.

The State government should pay ration shop owners commission at the rate of ₹250 per quintal of rice and other cereals sold at the ration shops, Mr. Krishnappa said.

