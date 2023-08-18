HamberMenu
PDS rice worth Rs. 1.32 crore missing from government godown in Bantwal

August 18, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As much as 3,892 quintal of rice meant for distribution in ration shops is reported to be missing from government godown in Bantwal. A case has been registered against the person in charge of the godown.

In a complaint to Bantwal town police, Sharath Kumar Honda, manager from Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Mangaluru, said following problems in distribution of ration, the Deputy Director orally instructed him to visit the godown.

Mr. Honda said he checked the records following the visit to the godown on August 17 and found 3,892 quintals of rice worth ₹1.32 crore missing. He sought action against Junior Assistant Vijay, in charge of the godown.

The complaint was registered under Section 409 of Indian Penal Code.

Theft at temple

Gold ornaments worth ₹35,000, a CCTV camera hard disk, and a television screen were stolen from a temple in Balya village in Kadaba taluk on Friday.

In a complaint to Kadaba police, priest Raviprasad Bhat said he locked the temple after evening puja on Thursday. When he came to the temple on Friday morning, he found that some thieves had broke open the lock on the main door and stolen gold ornaments ₹35,000 worth, hard disk, and the television screen.

The complaint was registered for offences under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code.

Cattle transportation

The Subrahmanya police rescued three heads of cows that were being transported in an inhuman way in a goods vehicle on Kulkunda-Bisle Road in Subrahmanya on Thursday evening.

In the complaint, Sub-Inspector T. Manjunath said they were checking vehicles on the road when they saw the goods vehicle coming from Subrahmanya. The driver stopped the vehicle and ran away with another person who was in the vehicle. The police seized the three heads of cattle and sent it to a nearby goshala The goods vehicle had the name “Megha Excel Goods” on it, the police said.

A case under Sections 5,7,12 of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, and Sections 11 (1)(A) and 11 (1)(D) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered. Search is on for the accused, the police said.

