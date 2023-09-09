ADVERTISEMENT

Payment of ₹2.66 crore in arbitration dispute tops among cases settled in Lok Adalat in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

September 09, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

In Udupi, an insurance company agreed to pay ₹91 lakh as compensation in a case

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District and Sessions judge, Dakshina Kannada, Ravindra M. Joshi at the Lok Adalat in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) paid ₹2.66 crore to Messers Admiral Marine Services Limited at the National Lok Adalat here on Saturday for settlement of the arbitration petition of April 2022, which was pending before the First Additional District and Sessions Court, Mangaluru.

This arbitration petition was among the 14,840 cases settled during 48 sessions of National Lok Adalat held across 44 courts in Dakshina Kannada. The total settlement amount amounted to ₹17.97 crore.

Among the cases settled included payment of ₹25 lakh in a case of dishonour of cheque filed in 2019. In a Motor Vehicle Accident compensation (MVC) petition filed in 2021, the National Insurance Company agreed to pay ₹23.3 lakh as compensation to two petitioners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior citizen was granted compensation of ₹1.5 lakh in a MVC case, while another senior citizen was paid a compensation of ₹1.2 lakh in a case of dishonour of cheque.

Of the other cases settled include two cases where a husband and a wife had a reunion. A partition suit of 2013 pending before the court of Principal Civil Judge and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Puttur, was also settled.

In Udupi, Universal Sompo General Insurance agreed to pay ₹91 lakh as compensation to family members of a Udupi City Municipal Council employee who died in an accident in January 2021.

Among the other cases settled in Udupi district included reunion of a 64-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman of Udupi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US