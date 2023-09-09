HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Payment of ₹2.66 crore in arbitration dispute tops among cases settled in Lok Adalat in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

In Udupi, an insurance company agreed to pay ₹91 lakh as compensation in a case

September 09, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Principal District and Sessions judge, Dakshina Kannada, Ravindra M. Joshi at the Lok Adalat in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Principal District and Sessions judge, Dakshina Kannada, Ravindra M. Joshi at the Lok Adalat in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) paid ₹2.66 crore to Messers Admiral Marine Services Limited at the National Lok Adalat here on Saturday for settlement of the arbitration petition of April 2022, which was pending before the First Additional District and Sessions Court, Mangaluru.

This arbitration petition was among the 14,840 cases settled during 48 sessions of National Lok Adalat held across 44 courts in Dakshina Kannada. The total settlement amount amounted to ₹17.97 crore.

Among the cases settled included payment of ₹25 lakh in a case of dishonour of cheque filed in 2019. In a Motor Vehicle Accident compensation (MVC) petition filed in 2021, the National Insurance Company agreed to pay ₹23.3 lakh as compensation to two petitioners.

A senior citizen was granted compensation of ₹1.5 lakh in a MVC case, while another senior citizen was paid a compensation of ₹1.2 lakh in a case of dishonour of cheque.

Of the other cases settled include two cases where a husband and a wife had a reunion. A partition suit of 2013 pending before the court of Principal Civil Judge and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Puttur, was also settled.

In Udupi, Universal Sompo General Insurance agreed to pay ₹91 lakh as compensation to family members of a Udupi City Municipal Council employee who died in an accident in January 2021.

Among the other cases settled in Udupi district included reunion of a 64-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman of Udupi.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.