Pavoor-Uliya Kudrufoot-bridge inaugurated

A month-long work to erect the 750-ft-long temporary foot-bridge connecting Pavoor-Uliya Kudru on the Netravathi with the mainland at Adyar near here was completed on Tuesday and the bridge was thrown open for public use.

Parish Priest of Infant Jesus Chapel on the island Fr. Jerald Lobo, who guided the construction activity, told The Hindu that the bridge was inaugurated by residents of the island. They have spent their valuable time and energy to build it facing several odds.

Residents of the island, including Ivan D’Souza, Sandry Ferraro, Daniel Ferraro, Philip D’Souza, Basil D’Souza, Parish Vice-President Gilbert D’Souza and others were present on the occasion.

Blessing the new bridge, Fr. Lobo urged the residents to pray so that the local legislator and local administration hear their woes and arrange for construction of a permanent bridge connecting the island with the mainland.

Island residents have been building the temporary bridge soon after the monsoon to reach the mainland, while during the monsoon, they have to solely depend upon boats. Initially, residents had to spend over ₹ 18 lakh to procure steel fabrications and other material and every year, they spend close to Rs. 3 lakh for material as well as labour.

Their appeal to the administration for a permanent bridge has not been heard so far.