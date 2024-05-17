GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pavoor residents write to Deputy Commissioner seeking action to prevent illegal sand transportation

Every night around 70 truckloads of sand were illegally transported from Pavoor towards Kerala right in front of Konaje police station, residents allege

Published - May 17, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that those involved in illegal mining and transportation are continuing with their work unhindered because of some political influence, a group of residents from Pavoor and adjoining areas on the outskirts of the city has written to Dakshina Kannada district’s Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan seeking affirmative action in the prevention of illegal sand mining and transportation.

In the letter dated May 15, as many as 12 residents said around 70 truckloads of sand extracted from Gadigadde on the Netravathi banks in Pavoor were being transported illegally every day between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. These trucks move in front of Konaje police station to take the sand to Manjanady and other parts of Kerala. Those involved in the illegal extraction and transportation deploy antisocial elements to escort the trucks. Each truckload of sand fetches about ₹10,000 in Kerala. The antisocial elements earn about ₹10 lakh every day.

Despite complaints to the police inspector and other officers in the South Sub-Division, no action was taken to prevent the illegal activity. It appears that those involved in illegal sand extraction and transportation enjoy political patronage because of which they can circumvent local police. The residents are concerned over the brazen way in which illegal extraction and transportation is happening in Pavoor.

The residents said arrangements should be made to deploy more police personnel to the South Sub-Division. Clear instruction should be given to personnel to prevent illegal sand mining and transportation, the residents stated.

