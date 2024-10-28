Patrons urged not to carry crackers and other flammable material on trains

The Railways has urged its patrons to exercise caution by refraining from carrying flammable items, including firecrackers, aboard trains or within Railway premises.

In a release, Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division said the chemical properties of such items pose a significant risk, as even a minor spark can lead to severe consequences, endangering railway property and the lives of passengers. “Rail users are therefore strongly advised not to transport or attempt to book flammable materials as luggage or parcels, including items such as gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, kerosene, stoves, matchboxes, cigarette lighters, and other explosive materials, including firecrackers,” the Division said.

As outlined in Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railway Act, 1989, carrying flammable or explosive materials on Railways is strictly prohibited and constitutes a punishable offence. Violators may be subject to fines up to ₹1,000 or imprisonment for up to three years. Additionally, offenders will bear responsibility for any resulting loss, injury, or damage.

“In the interest of public safety, Palakkad Division urges passengers to promptly inform railway authorities if they observe any suspicious materials, such as firecrackers, on trains or at stations,” the release said. Passengers can report such incidents through toll-free Railway helpline ‘139’ or by contacting on-duty Railway personnel.

Specialised teams from Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) equipped with sniffer dogs are deployed at key stations to monitor passengers and parcel items. Enhanced CCTV surveillance is implemented at major stations to detect any unusual activities. Ticket Checking Teams have increased their inspections at prominent stations to ensure the safety of Rail users during the Deepavali season.

