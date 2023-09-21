September 21, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Passenger associations have expressed displeasure over the ‘unscientific’ timetable of the recently extended Bengaluru-Mangaluru via Mysuru Express to Murdeshwar. They have urged the Railway Ministry to immediately tighten the timetable between Mangaluru and Murdeshwar.

Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Hitarakshana Samithi president Ganesh Puthran said the train (16585) leaving Mangaluru Central at 8.40 a.m. reaches Surathkal at 10.32 a.m., taking nearly two hours to cover a distance of 20 km. This is unheard of in the history of railways, Mr. Puthran said. He accused Southern Railway and Konkan Railway of apathy in dispatching and receiving the train at the inter-zone point (Thokur).

Referring to expert opinions in the matter, Mr. Puthran said if the train was operated to the actual required timing, it can run up to Karwar and be made to return to Mangaluru Central within the stipulated departure time of 6.35 p.m. towards Bengaluru.

Stating that the South Western Railway is even prepared to hand over Bengaluru-Murdeshwar train 15 minutes earlier at Padil to Southern Railway, Mr. Puthran said the train can reach Mangaluru Central at 8 a.m. It can then start towards Murdeshwar at 8.20 a.m. to reach Kundapura by 10.30 a.m. and Murdeshwar by 11.30 a.m. In such a scenario, the train can be extended up to Karwar.

Mr. Puthran pointed out that the Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express takes 45 minutes to cover the distance of 20 km from Mangaluru Central to Surathkal. The Railway Ministry should direct the three zones — SWR, SR and KRCL — to work together for a passenger-friendly timetable, he said.

Kundapura resident Vivek Nayak said extending the train till Karwar will benefit hundreds of tourists who can travel between Mysuru, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and other nearby places.

