Patrons rue regular delays in the operation of Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express

The delayed arrival of Mumbai Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express almost on regular basis and consequent late departure of its pairing service, Mangaluru Junction – Mumbai CSMT Express (now being short-terminated at Thane) has been affecting the patrons.

Initially introduced as Mumbai CSMT-Karwar tri-weekly Express in 2009, the train was extended to Mangaluru Junction and made a daily service at the instance of the then Minister of State for Railways K.H. Muniyappa in 2010. Covering the distance of about 900 km within 15 hours, the service is said to be the fastest between Mangaluru and Mumbai.

Vishal Shenoy, a patron from Udupi, said the delayed arrival of Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express (Train 12133) and the resultant delay in departure of Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express (Train 12134) was affecting the travel schedule of passengers. While those conversant with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) keep a tab on the actual arrival/ departure timing of the service, those ignorant with the system end up waiting for at least an hour in Railway Stations en-route.

Train No. 12133 departs Mumbai CSMT at 9.54 pm to arrive Mangaluru Junction at 1.05 pm next day during non-Monsoon timetable over Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) network and arrives at 3.40 pm during Monsoon timetable. Train 12134 departs Mangaluru Junction at 2 pm during non-Monsoon timetable and at 4.35 pm during Monsoon timetable.

As per NTES, Train No. 12133 had an average delay of 8 minutes in arriving at Mangaluru Junction during the last week. Train No. 12134 had an average 31 minutes delay in departure from Mangaluru Junction and 2.23 hours average delay in arrival at Thane.

Konkan network

The spokesperson of Central Railway that owns the train told The Hindu that the delay was occurring in KRCL Section, particularly between Ratnagiri and Karmali.

Revision in timetable

KRCL spokesperson said there has been an impact on punctuality of trains with more than 50 passenger carrying trains and 18 freight trains, including train nos. 12133 and 12134, running daily on a single line.

Giving priority to safety, KRCL was undertaking maintenance blocks to upgrade and maintain critical assets that affect punctuality. Maintenance blocks taken by adjoining Zones—Central, South Western and Southern Railways—too result in temporary delays over KRCL. These efforts eventually would enhance punctuality, he said.

Towards improving punctuality, KRCL was undertaking careful scheduling, like revised timetable, improving speed and operational management in consultation with neighbouring zones. Once finalised, it would approach the Railway Ministry for a final decision, the spokesperson said.