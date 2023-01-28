Patrons demand restoration of Mangaluru-Katra Navyug Weekly Express train service

January 28, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Patrons have urged the Railway Ministry to restore the services of Mangaluru Central-Sri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Navyug Weekly Express, one of the longest train services of the country (3,686 km) and a popular service connecting Mangaluru with many pilgrimage centres, that was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Train No. 16687 used to leave Mangaluru Central at 5.05 p.m. on Mondays to reach Katra at 3.10 p.m. on Thursdays while Train No. 16688 used to leave Katra at 9.55 p.m. on Thursdays to reach Mangaluru Central at 11 p.m. on Saturdays. The Mangaluru portion of the rake was a slip service that used to be attached/ detached to and from Tirunelveli-Sri Mata Vaishnodvi Katra-Tirunelveli Navyug Weekly Express at Erode Junction.

The train passed through 12 States with 61 halts covering 3,686 km in 73 hours with an average speed of 53 km. Some of the important places Navyug connected with Mangaluru were Tirupati, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Bhopal, New Delhi, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Jammu Tawi.

Dakshina Kannada District Railway Users, a forum of train patrons from the district, said that Navyug was one of the popular trains of the region connecting many places of religious and tourism importance with Mangaluru. The Railways should have restored the services when the Ministry brought almost all services on the track after the end of the pandemic, the forum said.

Alternative routes

B. Shreekara from Puttur studying engineering in Mangaluru and a railfan, said the Railways has already restored Tirunelveli-Sri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Tirunelveli service as an independent weekly service running with LHB coaches while ignoring the slip service from Mangaluru.

This gesture of the Railways has created much discontent among train patrons in the region, including pilgrims, Mr. Shreekara said. If an exclusive service was started from Mangaluru to cater to the demand of the public, it was bound to run full, he said.

Therefore, an exclusive service from Mangaluru should be introduced to Katra through the Konkan network via Mumbai and Kota or via Arsikere and Pune, he demanded. The Pashchima Karavali Rail Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi too joined its voice in demanding restoration of the Katra service on an alternative route.