Patrode identified as ‘traditional food recipe from AYUSH system of medicine’

The delicacy is among 26 traditional recipes featured in booklet prepared by Union Ministry of AYUSH

Patrode, a delicacy made with colocasia leaves that is popular in Malnad, coastal Karnataka and some other parts of the country, has been identified as one of the ‘traditional food recipes from the AYUSH system of medicine’ by the Union Ministry of AYUSH.

It is one among 26 traditional recipes selected by the Ministry while preparing a booklet, which is also available in the e-format on its website. The handbook, with photographs of each dish, has explainations about their ingredients, method of preparation, health benefits and contraindications.

In addition to Kerala where Patrode is called ‘chembila appam’, the dish is also prepared in parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and the North East region. Patrode is widely cooked in coastal and Malnad belts during the rainy season. A variant of colocasia leaves, which grows on tree trunks during the monsoon, is in huge demand for making the dish.

“Iron-rich colocasia leaves help in improving the hemoglobin level. The leaves contain phenols, tannins, flavonoids, glycosides and sterols, which help in reducing chronic inflammation such as rheumatoid arthritis. The leaves have significant amounts of vitamin C and beta carotene,” according to the Ministry.

Some among other traditional recipes selected by the Ministry are peya (medicated rice gruel), lajardraka (puffed paddy ginger granules), amalaki panaka (Indian gooseberry drink), amla squash, takra (buttermilk), khalam’ (medicated buttermilk), yusha (medicated soup), rasala (medicated curd), ragi and banana smoothie, and niger seeds laddu.

In the preface of the handbook, Joint Secretary in the Ministry Roshan Jaggi said that while releasing commemorative postal stamps and distribution of Yoga Awards on August 30, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advocated encouraging traditional food recipes and making them a part of the food habits of people. “The objective is to create awareness in the community regarding AYUSH based healthy food habits,” he said.

The Joint Secretary urged State and UT governments to translate the handbook in local languages for easy access.