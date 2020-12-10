Patients with cold, cough, fever should get tested for COVID-19: Jagadeesha

‘Hospitals treating such patients without conducting the test will face action’

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Wednesday that patients approaching private hospitals for treating cough, cold, fever, and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) should be made to undergo a COVID-19 test compulsorily. If the hospitals are found treating such patients without conducting the COVID-19 test, their registration will be cancelled.

Speaking at a meeting in Udupi, the Deputy Commissioner said that people in general now are not serious on taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are chances of a second COVID-19 wave. It should be controlled. Both private and government hospitals should provide information on the patients who have availed treatment for cold, cough, fever, and ILI.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government will take action against such doctors who treat patients without registering with the district-level authority.

The officials in the authority should not delay in issuing licences to the applicants to open clinics and nursing homes. The male and female sex ratio in Udupi district presently stood at 1,000:956. If people in general gave specific information on the scanning centres conducting sex determination tests and if it is found so, such informants will be given a prize of ₹50,000 each, he said adding that sex detemination test will invite a jail term of three years.

The bio-medical waste should be disposed of scientifically, he said adding that government hospitals should provide quality treatment to patients and they should also focus on improving infrastructure facilities in hospitals.