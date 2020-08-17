Patients warned against hiding details of contacts

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Monday warned those who have tested positive for COVID-19 against hiding details of their primary contacts.

Criminal cases will be filed against such patients who refuse to share the details of their primary contacts, he said in a statement.

The Deputy Commissioner said that sharing the details of primary contacts is crucial to preventing the spread of COVID-19. If the patients refused to share such details, the earlier movement of such patients will be tracked through the location of their mobile phone connectivity and calls made.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that when the primary contacts are known they will be subjected to COVID-19 sample tests to prevent the spread of the disease. Of the new cases being reported in the district, 50 % are related to primary contacts. Hence, tracing primary contacts becomes important, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that when the Health Department and control room officials inform those who have tested positive about the status of their test result over phone, many patients do not respond and behave improperly and also do not share their details. People should conduct themselves properly on such occasions.

Meanwhile, nine persons who had COVID-19 and co-morbidities died in Dakshina Kananda and Udupi on Monday.

Of these, eight are from Dakshina Kannada and one from Udupi.

Dakshina Kannada reported 144 new cases and Udupi district reported 270 new cases.