Patients hit as majority of OPDs in private hospitals remain shut

Mangaluru

12 December 2020 01:40 IST

But those of KMC and government hospitals stay open to provide services

While a majority of the out-patient departments (OPD) of private hospitals in Mangaluru and Udupi remained closed on Friday, OPDs in government hospitals and KMC Hospitals in Mangaluru, Kateel, and Manipal functioned normally.

The private hospitals had closed the OPDs in response to a national protest called by the Indian Medical Association against the Centre’s decision to allow Ayurvedic practitioners to perform surgeries.

Announcement about the closure of the OPDs was put up at the entrance of Father Muller Hospital and people were asked to come on Saturday. There was no stoppage in COVID-19 testing for which a good number of people had turned up. The fever clinic and mental health counselling functioned normally at the hospital in Kankanady.

Similarly, other private medical colleges in Dakshina Kannaada kept their fever clinics, COVID-19 testing, and counselling facilities open.

At Government Wenlock Hospital, there was a long queue for the OPD services. As has been for over the last 10 days, degree and students from other courses had come on Friday to undergo RT-PCR test.

The government doctors and specialists from Kasturba Medical College worked as usual at Government Wenlock and the Lady Curzon hospitals.

The OPDs of Kasturba Medical Hospitals in Attavar and B.R.Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle in Mangaluru, in Kateel, and in Manipal functioned as usual. “In the interest of people who are now visiting us for elective treatments, the OPDs were kept open. Doctors were given the option to take part in the protest and then resume duty,” a spokesperson of the hospital said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officers of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Ramachandra Bayeri and Sudhir Chandra Sooda said the closure of OPDs did not affect health services in the twin districts as all the hospitals provided emergency treatment. There was no disruption to working of primary and urban health centres, the two officials said.

Earlier, doctors in Mangaluru and Udupi held separate meetings to protest against the Centre’s decision.