Patients dies, 183 new cases in twin dists

The patient had co-morbidities, including acute coronary syndrome, kidney issues, diabetes and hypertension.

Udupi district reported 115 new cases.

Of this 70 cases were from Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus.

With 27 patients being discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 814.

The district has registered 191 deaths till Sunday.

The bulletin said that 80,012 persons have availed of the first dose of vaccination and 17,779 persons have taken the second dose in the district so far.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada reported 68 new cases.

With 52 patients being discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 572.

