Patient dies, 872 new cases in twin districts

MANGALURU

22 April 2021 00:28 IST

Bommai asks Udupi district administration to scale up sample tests

In a highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far during the second wave, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi together reported 872 new cases on Wednesday. A patient died of the infection in Dakshina Kannada.

Of the new cases, 471 cases were reported in Udupi and there were 401 cases in Dakshina Kannada. With this, the number of active cases in the two districts touched 3,556 — 2,472 cases in Dakshina Kannada and 1,084 cases in Udupi.

Of the 471 positive cases reported in Udupi, 317 are asymptomatic and 154 symptomatic. Of those who tested positive, 43 have been admitted to designated hospitals and the remaining 428 were advised to be in home isolation, a media bulletin said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Udupi district in-charge Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who spoke to officials in Udupi through video conference from Bengaluru, asked the administration to increase sample tests from 3,000 to 4,000 daily.

He said that robust testing should be conducted and results should be obtained fast. The Minister asked the district administration to make sure that sufficient number of beds is available to accommodate COVID-19 patients. Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha told the Minister that he has asked all private hospitals to reserve sufficient number of beds to treat symptomatic patients.