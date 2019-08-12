Passengers wait as many buses are cancelled

Heavy rain in the coastal districts and the Malnad region left many passengers waiting for buses to reach their destinations, at the KSRTC Bus Stand here on Sunday.

Some of them had been waiting for a long time, while others were told that there was no bus going to their destination from here. There are only day KSRTC buses to Bengaluru, while night buses had been cancelled.

Even the day buses are taking longer routes as both the Shiradi Ghat and the Charmadi Ghat are closed. The KSRTC Bus Stand is flooded with telephone calls from passengers seeking information about buses to their destinations.

Shivaputra K., Traffic Controller, KSRTC Bus Stand, told The Hindu that all night KSRTC buses to Bengaluru have been cancelled for the last two days. “We are giving complete refund for tickets booked earlier. The buses to Bengaluru are going via Mysore, while those to Hubballi are going via Sirsi,” he said.

KSRTC bus services to Mumbai and Pune have remained cancelled for the last four days because of floods in Maharashtra. There are no KSRTC buses from Udupi to Shivamogga. “The road after Tirthahalli has been damaged,” he said.

The number of passengers coming here too has reduced. Uday Shetty, Manager, Udupi KSRTC Bus Depot, said that the loss incurred in the last couple of days was ₹ 5 lakh per day.