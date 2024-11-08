Passengers depending on non-Railway sources of information for timetable miss CSMT Express

Passengers depending upon non-Railway sources of information, particularly the timetable, are put to hardship when the timetable changes over the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) network during Monsoon and non-Monsoon seasons.

A latest case has been the instance of about 20 passengers missing Train No. 12134, Mangaluru Junction-CSMT Superfast Express at Mangaluru Junction on Friday. Its pairing train, 12133, CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express, which sometimes arrives late, arrived on time on Friday at 1.05 p.m. Consequently, Train 12134 left Mangaluru Junction at 2 p.m., the scheduled departure timing.

These passengers, who arrived at the station at 4 p.m. under the impression that the train departs at 4.35 p.m., as during the Monsoon, missed it. They reportedly resorted to arguing with Railway officials, who told them that they should have checked the timetable, as advised on their tickets. The passengers reportedly told the officials that they had actually checked and named a few non-Railway apps as their source of information.

Check railway sources

Railway officials said many private apps do not immediately update the Monsoon and non-Monsoon timetable over the KRCL network thereby leaving passengers in disarray. They asked passengers to check either the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app or the National Train Enquiry System (NETS) website or app for authentic information.

The Monsoon timetable over KRCL begins from June 10 and non-Monsoon timetable comes into force from November 1 every year for trains starting on those dates.

During the non-Monsoon timetable, Train No. 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express arrives at Mangaluru Central at 7.40 a.m. and its pairing service, Train No. 12620 departs at 2.20 pm. Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express arrives at Junction at 1.05 p.m. and its pairing service, Train No. 12134 departs Junction at 2 p.m.

