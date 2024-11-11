Here is some good news for those regularly travelling between southern Mangaluru and the central business district via Mangaladevi Road and Pandeshwar.

Southern Railway’s Palakkad division plans to halt movement of passenger train rakes from Mangaluru Central Station to Bunder Goods Shed for stabling (parking in common terminology), that necessitated frequent closure of the level crossing (LC) gate at Pandeshwar and Hoige Bazar, in about six months.

The division is constructing an additional stabling line adjacent to the newly constructed Platform No. 5 at Mangaluru Central.

“The work is under way. The drainage work is completed. Laying of the track, and shifting of other lines of mechanical and yard lines are to be done. The process might take about six months,” said a senior railway official.

The stabling line under construction is more than enough to hold a full-length (24 coach) train, the official added.

In the recent meeting convened by Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, Palakkad division had informed that it has almost shifted the goods train operations either to Ullal or to Panambur.

Movement of some passenger train rakes to Bunder Yard is unavoidable. The official gave the example of Train No. 12685/686 MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express. The train arrives at Mangaluru Central at 7.20 a.m. and departs at 4.15 p.m. The rake has to be moved to Bunder around 8.30 a.m. and brought back around 3.15 p.m., an official said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath told the railways to avoid train movement during morning and evening peak hours.

Goods shed to be used only to store ballast

The official said passenger train rakes will stop moving to Bunder Goods Shed once the additional stabling line comes up at Central. The goods shed would be used to store ballast. Only trains transporting ballast would move via Pandeshwar and Hoige Bazar level crossing gates. By June-July 2025, the closure of the two level crossing gates would be reduced, the official added.

