ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger traffic up by 76%, flight movement witnesses 42% growth in Mangaluru International Airport during 2022-23

April 16, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A scene at Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Both passenger and flight traffic went up at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) in the financial year 2022-23 registering 76% and 42% growth, respectively.

The airport handled 17.94 lakh passengers during FY 2022-23 registering a 76% growth over the previous fiscal. It had handled 10.16 lakh passengers during 2021-22. Of the 17.94 lakh passengers handled, 12.08 lakh passengers were domestic, and the remaining 5.86 lakh were overseas travelers, primarily to the various West Asia destinations, the airport said in a release.

Likewise, the airport that handled 14,475 air traffic movements during FY 2022-23, recorded a 42% growth in this area. These include 10,060 domestic movements, 4,150 international movements and 265 general aviation (GA) or chartered flight movements. During 2021-22, the airport had handled 10,212 air traffic movements including 7,792 domestic, 2,122 international and rest GA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport also recorded a 7% growth in passenger traffic in March 2023 vis-à-vis February. The airport handled 1,43,788 passengers including 98,191 domestic travellers as against 1,34,583 passengers in February. “The growth is heartening given that March is usually considered a lean month in the aviation sector. The air traffic movement too increased by 7% during March in comparison to February,” the airport said.

The airport has engaged with the airlines, market leaders and the new entrants to operate additional flights on high demand routes of Mumbai and Bengaluru domestically and additional flights on the established routes internationally. Parleys are also on with airlines to operate on hitherto non-operated domestic sectors either by way of a direct or a through flight, which will add to the travel options of the people, the airport said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US