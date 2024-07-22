Passenger traffic at Mangaluru International Airport up by 21% in first quarter of 2024-25

Mangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), reported a 21% increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of this financial year.

In all, 5,52,689 passengers travelled through its terminals from this April to June compared to the 4,57,859 passengers who travelled in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Of those who travelled in this first quarter, 3,93,598 were domestic travellers, while 1,59,091 passengers flew internationally. Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, with Bengaluru and Mumbai leading the domestic travel preferences for passengers from this coastal city, a release from the airport said on Monday, July 22.

The airport has now handled over 1,80,000 passengers monthly, it said.

The MIA also recorded a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), with 3,820 ATMs in Q1 of FY 2024-25, marking a 20% increase from the 3,174 ATMs in the same period last year. Domestic ATMs reached 2,956, and international ATMs totaled 864, from 2,263 and 911, respectively, when compared to last year.

The airport handles flights to eight international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Muscat. Domestically, the airport provides connectivity to key cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. It is the second busiest airport in Karnataka.

The MIA is committed to enhancing connectivity for the regions’ residents, facilitating seamless travel to destinations across India and around the globe, the AAHL said.

Daily flight to Abu Dhabi

In a significant development, Air India Express has offered a daily flight service between Mangaluru and Abu Dhabi beginning Monday. Flight, IX 819, took off from Mangaluru on Monday, creating additional connectivity to the U.A.E. for people of the region.

