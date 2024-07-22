GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger traffic at Mangaluru International Airport up by 21% in first quarter of 2024-25

Dubai is the most travelled to international destination, while Bengaluru and Mumbai topped the domestic list

Published - July 22, 2024 06:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Mangaluru International Airport.

A view of Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Mangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), reported a 21% increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of this financial year.

In all, 5,52,689 passengers travelled through its terminals from this April to June compared to the 4,57,859 passengers who travelled in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Of those who travelled in this first quarter, 3,93,598 were domestic travellers, while 1,59,091 passengers flew internationally. Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, with Bengaluru and Mumbai leading the domestic travel preferences for passengers from this coastal city, a release from the airport said on Monday, July 22.

The airport has now handled over 1,80,000 passengers monthly, it said.

The MIA also recorded a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), with 3,820 ATMs in Q1 of FY 2024-25, marking a 20% increase from the 3,174 ATMs in the same period last year. Domestic ATMs reached 2,956, and international ATMs totaled 864, from 2,263 and 911, respectively, when compared to last year.

The airport handles flights to eight international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Muscat. Domestically, the airport provides connectivity to key cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. It is the second busiest airport in Karnataka.

The MIA is committed to enhancing connectivity for the regions’ residents, facilitating seamless travel to destinations across India and around the globe, the AAHL said.

Daily flight to Abu Dhabi

In a significant development, Air India Express has offered a daily flight service between Mangaluru and Abu Dhabi beginning Monday. Flight, IX 819, took off from Mangaluru on Monday, creating additional connectivity to the U.A.E. for people of the region.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Bangalore / Mumbai / Maharashtra / United Arab Emirates / air transport / travel and commuting / tourism / Bahrain / Qatar / Chennai / Hyderabad / Kuwait / Saudi Arabia / Delhi / Pune

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.