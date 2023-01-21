HamberMenu
Passenger shelter inaugurated at Surathkal Railway Station

January 21, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Rotary District Governor Prakash Karanth inaugurating a passenger shelter donated by Rotary Club of Surathkal in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Rotary District Governor Prakash Karanth inaugurating a passenger shelter donated by Rotary Club of Surathkal in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rotary Club of Surathkal on Saturday, got a new passenger shelter sponsored by the club commissioned on Platform 1 at the Surathkal Railway Station.

Rotary R1 District 3181 Governor Prakash Karanth, who was also a major donor for the project, inaugurated the shelter in the presence of Konkan Railway Corporation’s Assistant Traffic Manager Govardhanlal Meena, Rotary Assistant Governor Balakrishna Shetty, Club President Yogish Kulai, KRCL Public Relations Manager Sudha Krishnamurthy and others.

Passengers would get an additional facility with the commissioning of the new shelter, said KRCL in a release.

