Passenger shelter at Kundapur station inaugurated

Published - June 17, 2024 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP-elect, inaugurating a passenger shelter at Kundapur station on Monday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP-elect, on Monday inaugurated a passenger shelter at Kundapur railway station in Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. network.

Venkatesh Kamath from Raghavendra Jewellery in association with the Kundapura Rail Prayanikara Hitharakshana Samiti sponsored the shelter, said KRCL public relations manager Sudha Krishnamurthy in a communique here.

With the inauguration of the new shelter, the Kundapur station will have eight passenger shelters in all, she said.

KRCL Senior Regional Traffic Manager Dileep D. Bhat, samiti president Ganesh Puthran, office-bearers Vivek Nayak, Gautham Shetty, and others were present.

