Passenger from Ghana, 7 students test positive

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi report 24 new COVID-19 cases

A passenger who has arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Ghana, a high-risk country, has tested positive for COVID-19. The passenger, who is asymptomatic, was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city on Thursday night, according to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra. The throat and nasal swab samples of the passenger have been sent to Bengaluru for genomic sequence analysis, he said on Friday.

Mr. Rajendra who held a meeting with the airport and Health Department officials at the airport on Friday said 27 passengers in the fight who were seated with the passenger, including in the front three rows and rear three rows. have been identified as primary contacts and quarantined after conducting RT-PCR test.

Meanwhile, seven students of a nursing college in the city tested positive on Friday. All of them who are studying in first year are from Kerala. The college has been declared as a containment zone.

A Health Department official said that those students had arrived here a week ago with negative reports. Their swabs were tested on the seventh day of arrival and they tested positive. They were among the 43 students who were tested after a week of their arrival from Kerala. The remaining 36 students have been considered as primary contacts and isolated.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada reported 19 new positive cases on Friday.

After the discharge of 14 patients following treatment, the active cases in the district were at 161.

Udupi district reported five new cases, all from Udupi taluk. Following the discharge of five patients after treatment, the active cases in the district stood at 28.