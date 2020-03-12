Passenger from Dubai, six patientsfound negative for COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh addressing a press conference on COVID-19 in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

12 March 2020 00:59 IST

A total of 49 persons are under quarantine in Dakshina Kannada district

The throat swabs of the 35-year-old passenger from Dubai have shown no signs of either coronavirus (COVID-19) or H1N1, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said here on Wednesday.

The passenger, who had been diagnosed with fever after he had arrived at the airport here from Dubai on March 8, had left the Government Wenlock Hospital during the early hours of March 9 refusing to undergo tests.

Later, he was traced and admitted to the government hospital in Bantwal on March 9. His throat swab samples had been sent to Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Addressing presspersons, Ms. Rupesh said that the passenger has now been discharged from the Bantwal hospital. He has been asked to stay at home quarantined for the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, throat swab samples of six patients were also found negative for COVID-19.

A total of 49 persons are under quarantine in the district of which five have completed the 28-day cycle.

All passengers arriving by international flights and those in contact with them should voluntarily report to the district health team and undergo self-quarantine for 14 days. If there are symptoms of cough, cold and fever, they should undergo tests for COVID-19. If the reports are positive for COVID-19, then they have to stay in the isolation ward of the Government Wenlock Hospital or in the seven select private hospitals for 28 days.

Screening facility at the airport has been strengthened by posting doctors from seven private medical colleges on rotation basis. These doctors will be in addition to the medical officer at the airport. An ambulance has been placed at the airport exclusively to shift people to the hospitals, she said.

Notification

The State government issued a notification on Wednesday authorising Deputy Commissioners to perforce admit persons with symptoms of COVID-19 and who refuse to undergo tests and treatment.

While barring the use of print and electronic media from spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and revealing the identity of those suspected to have such symptoms, the notification said that private laboratories are barred from testing samples related to the viral infection. Anyone who violates these regulations will be liable for an offence under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, it said.