MangaluruMANGALURU 24 October 2020 01:06 IST
Passenger arrested, gold seized
Updated: 24 October 2020 01:06 IST
Customs sleuths arrested a passenger at the international airport here on Tuesday and seized 531 grams of gold valued at ₹ 27.36 lakh from him. The passenger was said to be carrying it illegally.
According to Customs officials, the passenger was checked soon after he arrived at the airport by an Air India Express flight from Dubai. The sleuths found gold in powder form on the person of the passenger.
